Pilots inspire young girls to consider aviation careers in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A nonprofit in Ocala is inspiring girls to consider careers in aviation.

The ninth annual Girls in Aviation Day took place Saturday morning at Ocala International Airport. It was hosted by the Ocala chapter of Women in Aviation International.

Chapter president Jen Lowry said she started the program about two weeks ago.

“It inspires and empowers women to get into aviation and realize that this career is viable and achievable for everybody,” said Lowry.

Young girls learned about flight schools and what it takes to be a pilot. They also went on air traffic control tours, entered some planes, and listened to guest speakers.

Brittney Owens is a MEDIVAC Pilot with University Air Center. She said she worked in the wedding planning and equine businesses before switching gears to become a pilot later in life.

It started when Owens booked a discovery flight after talking with her mom.

“I knew I wanted to change careers and do something more worthwhile,” said Owens. “She mentioned ‘hey you’ve always wanted to learn how to fly, why don’t you go out to the local airport and see if we can get you into planes.’”

Owens said those who want to fly should utilize local resources, like meeting other pilots and checking out air shows.

“It was the most clear decision I’ve ever done and from then I just started flying regularly and got all my ratings,” said Owens.

Chapter members told TV20 it’s all about young girls discovering their passion so they’re motivated to take off to new heights.

“We’re really interested in empowering and encouraging and inspiring the next generation of female aviators,” said Lowry.

