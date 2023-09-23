Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies announce mounted unit

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies are getting back on the saddle after announcing the addition of a mounted unit.

Two horses and equipment were donated to the department from the Saint Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the second North Central Florida sheriff’s office to announce the addition of a mounted unit within the last month, with Marion County announcing its own coming later this year.

“There is a wealth of research that has been done into animal interaction and how healing it can be,” PCSO Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ Deloach said. “We see that at the sheriff’s office with our therapy dog Bailey that we have that we use with victims of crimes and visit schools. People just have a way of connecting with animals.”

Putnam County is partnering with Rodeheaver Boys Ranch, a non-profit organization that works with disadvantaged boys, in Palatka to board the horses.

Officials say the mounted unit will be ready for duty in the next few weeks.

