TV20 Sports Overtime: Week Five
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SCORES:
Thursday
GHS def. Santa Fe, 49-21
Friday
Buchholz def. Vanguard, 30-10
Williston def. Fort White, 42-7
Newberry def. Chiefland, 34-0
Hamilton County def. Bell, 48-0
Trenton def. Lake Weir, 13-7
Dixie County def. Jefferson County, 42-14
Raines def. Trinity Catholic, 27-26
Orlando Christian Prep def. Union County, 22-21
Trinity Christian def. Columbia, 27-13
Hawthorne def. P.K. Yonge, 50-2
First Academy def. St. Francis, 48-22
The First Academy def. Bronson, 56-0
Paxon def. Branford, 32-22
West Port def. Gateway, 48-0
Dunnellon def. Forest, 49-20
Keystone Heights def. Interlachen, 46-8
Suwannee def. North Marion, 32-6
Lafayette def. Zarepeth Academy, 49-12
