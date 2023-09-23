TV20 Sports Overtime: Week Five

Buchholz wins 30-10
Buchholz wins 30-10(WCJB)
By Jake Rongholt and Taylor Burr
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCORES:

Thursday

GHS def. Santa Fe, 49-21

Friday

Buchholz def. Vanguard, 30-10

Williston def. Fort White, 42-7

Newberry def. Chiefland, 34-0

Hamilton County def. Bell, 48-0

Trenton def. Lake Weir, 13-7

Dixie County def. Jefferson County, 42-14

Raines def. Trinity Catholic, 27-26

Orlando Christian Prep def. Union County, 22-21

Trinity Christian def. Columbia, 27-13

Hawthorne def. P.K. Yonge, 50-2

First Academy def. St. Francis, 48-22

The First Academy def. Bronson, 56-0

Paxon def. Branford, 32-22

West Port def. Gateway, 48-0

Dunnellon def. Forest, 49-20

Keystone Heights def. Interlachen, 46-8

Suwannee def. North Marion, 32-6

Lafayette def. Zarepeth Academy, 49-12

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
During the investigation, officials confirmed that 16 petitions submitted by Bautista used...
Ocala woman arrested on 16 counts of election fraud

Latest News

The exhibit is on display now through January 2024 at the College Football Hall of Fame.
Tim Tebow honored in special exhibit for 2023 College Football Hall of Fame inductees
The Florida soccer team huddles together before their game with in-state opponent, South Florida.
Gator soccer team blanked at Tennessee, 2-0
The Blue Wave win a district game against the tornadoes
H.S. Volleyball: P.K. Yonge volleyball team sweeps Bradford in three sets
H.S. Volleyball: P.K. Yonge volleyball team sweeps Bradford in three sets