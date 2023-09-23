TV20 Sports Overtime: Week Five

SCORES:

Thursday

GHS def. Santa Fe, 49-21

Friday

Buchholz def. Vanguard, 30-10

Williston def. Fort White, 42-7

Newberry def. Chiefland, 34-0

Hamilton County def. Bell, 48-0

Trenton def. Lake Weir, 13-7

Dixie County def. Jefferson County, 42-14

Raines def. Trinity Catholic, 27-26

Orlando Christian Prep def. Union County, 22-21

Trinity Christian def. Columbia, 27-13

Hawthorne def. P.K. Yonge, 50-2

First Academy def. St. Francis, 48-22

The First Academy def. Bronson, 56-0

Paxon def. Branford, 32-22

West Port def. Gateway, 48-0

Dunnellon def. Forest, 49-20

Keystone Heights def. Interlachen, 46-8

Suwannee def. North Marion, 32-6

Lafayette def. Zarepeth Academy, 49-12

