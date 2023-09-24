Archer First United Methodist Church holds worship with community involving their animals

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Archer First United Methodist Church holds a service annually that focuses on blessing the animals of their community.

Members were invited to bring chairs, blankets and their furry friends to take part in worship and prayer. During worship, the animals got blessed and prayed over.

No animals were left behind, dogs and even chicks attended the event.

“I brought my chick, his name is Cupcake,” shared Pastor Kelly Everling. “He is about 10 days old and he is just like this little thing. We also have a handful of dogs.”

On top of making the animals feel a part of the church family, this event also aims to bring the community together.

“Animals have a way of bringing us together, so strangers quickly become friends when they have a puppy because you go up, you pet the dog and you immediately get to know the person that’s there with the dog,” shared Co-Pastor Melissa Pisco. “I think animals have a great way of breaking down walls that maybe exist otherwise.”

Dog beds were given out in addition to treats and prayer.

Pastor Kelly Everling hopes to continue to hold this event for many years to come.

