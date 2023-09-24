Archer First United Methodist Church holds worship with community involving their animals

The Archer First United Methodist Church holds a service annually that focuses on blessing the...
The Archer First United Methodist Church holds a service annually that focuses on blessing the animals of their community.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Archer First United Methodist Church holds a service annually that focuses on blessing the animals of their community.

Members were invited to bring chairs, blankets and their furry friends to take part in worship and prayer. During worship, the animals got blessed and prayed over.

No animals were left behind, dogs and even chicks attended the event.

“I brought my chick, his name is Cupcake,” shared Pastor Kelly Everling. “He is about 10 days old and he is just like this little thing. We also have a handful of dogs.”

On top of making the animals feel a part of the church family, this event also aims to bring the community together.

“Animals have a way of bringing us together, so strangers quickly become friends when they have a puppy because you go up, you pet the dog and you immediately get to know the person that’s there with the dog,” shared Co-Pastor Melissa Pisco. “I think animals have a great way of breaking down walls that maybe exist otherwise.”

Dog beds were given out in addition to treats and prayer.

Pastor Kelly Everling hopes to continue to hold this event for many years to come.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
During the investigation, officials confirmed that 16 petitions submitted by Bautista used...
Ocala woman arrested on 16 counts of election fraud

Latest News

Over 150 participants gathered at the 5k to raise money for substance use prevention services...
The run to end substance abuse 5K took place at Depot Park
Families and competitors gathered to compete for a scholarship while cooking their choice of...
4-H Tailgating contest
Trey Smack kicks five field goals for the Gators,
Florida beats Charlotte 22 to 7 in the Swamp
Trey Smack kicks five field goals for the Gators, who were coming off a big win over Tennessee
Florida beats Charlotte 22 to 7 in the Swamp