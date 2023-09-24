Chiefland Police are hosting a car show for charity

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Chiefland residents looking to show off their slick rides could get their chance all while helping out their community.

The first annual “Friends of Chiefland Police Department Car Show” is happening next month.

All proceeds during the event will go towards a Christmas toy drive to help struggling families buy gifts.

Organizers are looking for anyone with cool cars, motorcycles, or off-road vehicles to sign up.

To sign up for the show, click HERE.

TRENDING: Vietnam veterans honored at Dunnellon memorial closing ceremony

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.