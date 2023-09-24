Chiefland Police are hosting a car show for charity

The first annual "Friends of Chiefland Police Department Car Show" is happening next month.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Chiefland residents looking to show off their slick rides could get their chance all while helping out their community.

The first annual “Friends of Chiefland Police Department Car Show” is happening next month.

All proceeds during the event will go towards a Christmas toy drive to help struggling families buy gifts.

Organizers are looking for anyone with cool cars, motorcycles, or off-road vehicles to sign up.

To sign up for the show, click HERE.

