Florida beats Charlotte 22 to 7 in the Swamp

Trey Smack kicks five field goals for the Gators
Trey Smack kicks five field goals for the Gators, who were coming off a big win over Tennessee
By Taylor Burr
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida football found a way to extend its win streak to three games on Saturday night, holding off Charlotte 22-7 before a sold-out Swamp. However, it was not the win, people expected from the Gators.

In the first quarter, the Gators marched 95 yards down the field to find the endzone. Florida leaned on running back Montrell Johnson Jr, who totaled six carries for 38 yards. Quarterback Graham Mertz completed all three of his passes for 51 yards and then connected with Arlis Boardingham for a six-yard touchdown.

However, this was the only touchdown for the Gators, in the entire game. UF struggled offensively, totaling just 152 half yards in the second quarter. The Gators made five trips to the redzone but could get one touchdown, settling for four redzone field goals.

Florida defensive performance helped offset the inconsitency from the offensive. They allowed just 30 yards in the first quarter and 210 altogether. Freshman safety Bryce Thornton recorded his first career sack alongside Caleb Banks. Freshman edge rusher Kelby Collins also got a sack with the help of Banks on a 3rd and 7. The sack marks the first of Collins’ career.

Lastly, kicker Trey Smack went 5 for 5 on field goal attempts, giving Florida a majority of their points.

This game marks the first three-game win streak for Florida since winning six in a row from Oct. 31-Dec. 5 2020.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
During the investigation, officials confirmed that 16 petitions submitted by Bautista used...
Ocala woman arrested on 16 counts of election fraud

Latest News

O'Connell Center, Tues.
Gator volleyball team wins a tight five-set thriller at No. 24 Auburn
TV20 Sports Overtime: Week Five
Buchholz wins 30-10
TV20 Sports Overtime: Week Five
The exhibit is on display now through January 2024 at the College Football Hall of Fame.
Tim Tebow honored in special exhibit for 2023 College Football Hall of Fame inductees