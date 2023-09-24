Florida beats Charlotte 22 to 7 in the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida football found a way to extend its win streak to three games on Saturday night, holding off Charlotte 22-7 before a sold-out Swamp. However, it was not the win, people expected from the Gators.

In the first quarter, the Gators marched 95 yards down the field to find the endzone. Florida leaned on running back Montrell Johnson Jr, who totaled six carries for 38 yards. Quarterback Graham Mertz completed all three of his passes for 51 yards and then connected with Arlis Boardingham for a six-yard touchdown.

However, this was the only touchdown for the Gators, in the entire game. UF struggled offensively, totaling just 152 half yards in the second quarter. The Gators made five trips to the redzone but could get one touchdown, settling for four redzone field goals.

Florida defensive performance helped offset the inconsitency from the offensive. They allowed just 30 yards in the first quarter and 210 altogether. Freshman safety Bryce Thornton recorded his first career sack alongside Caleb Banks. Freshman edge rusher Kelby Collins also got a sack with the help of Banks on a 3rd and 7. The sack marks the first of Collins’ career.

Lastly, kicker Trey Smack went 5 for 5 on field goal attempts, giving Florida a majority of their points.

This game marks the first three-game win streak for Florida since winning six in a row from Oct. 31-Dec. 5 2020.

