The Florida Soccer team draws 1-1 against Kentucky

Gators tie its third SEC matchup of the season
By Taylor Burr
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida soccer team tied Kentucky 1-1 in its third SEC matchup of the season.

The Gators dominated offensively against the Wildcats with 11 shots on goal. In the first half, Florida’s Emily Yaple dribbled the ball down the field and scored her first career goal, putting Florida up 1-0.

However, in the second half, Kentucky’s Maya Lacognato scored a goal, to tie the match at 1-1.

The Gators outshot the Wildcats in both halves but could not get anything into the back of the net and settled for a draw.

Florida next matchup is against Louisiana State at 7 p.m. Friday. The match will be broadcast on SEC Network.

