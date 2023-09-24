‘It really is a rare thing’: Dunnellon Vietnam War veteran reconnects with former bunkmate

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 60 years later, a Vietnam War veteran in Dunnellon is back in touch with an old friend from the war.

Veteran Gary Morgan lives in Wisconsin, but he got in contact with former veteran John Horton through a Vietnam veterans website.

The two started talking again and brought up Dunnellon resident Victor Rochette in conversation.

“John wanted to get ahold of him,” said Morgan. “He asked me if I knew him and when I told him that he was my bunkmate, then he got hold of Vic and asked if it was okay that I called.”

Gary and Victor were stationed in Memphis together in May of 1967. When Gary called Victor, he said Victor didn’t remember him, but some old photos helped rejog his memory.

“You put those two pictures side by side and you know it’s the same guy. I mean this is legit, it’s for real,” said Rochette. “I texted him right back and I said ‘Gary, that’s you! It is you! Gary from Wisconsin.’”

56 years later, the two are reminiscing about old times.

“He tells me his whole story, what’s been going on with him since we’ve last were together and I did the same,” said Morgan. “We have so much more to talk about, so we’ll be doing this for a long time.”

They said they have swapped stories and made plans to meet again soon.

“My wife and I are going to visit him and his wife probably in January, February when it’s warm there and cold here,” said Morgan. “Then they’ll come up and visit us in the summer.”

Both men said the connections you make while deployed are priceless, but usually sizzle out, which is why they’re excited to bring their friendship back to life.

“It really is a rare thing,” said Rochette. “It’s a blast from the past, that’s all I can say. It can only get better from here, so I’m happy, happy, happy.”

