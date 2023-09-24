The run to end substance abuse 5K took place at Depot Park

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over 150 participants gathered at the 5k to raise money for substance use prevention services for youth and adults in Gainesville.

They were spreading awareness about their mission to end drug abuse through educational booths and raffles.

People of all ages and locations came to run for a cause.

Chelsea St.Clair/Resident of Winter Park

“I’m actually from Winter Park, Florida,” shared Chelsea St. Clair, a resident from Winter Park. “I came up to Gainesville to see my boyfriend who is with Florida Recovery Center and has a booth here, then to participate in the 5k.”

The director of the event mentioned one of their focuses is ending Opioid abuse.

Lashay Johnson/ Director of HPW Coalition

“Actually in the last year we had over 100,000 overdose deaths,” shared Lashay Johnson, director of the Health Protection and Wellness Coalition. “So just imagine how may people are affected by that.”

Johnson felt she could do more to prevent that number from raising.

“The HPW Coalition is the Health Promotion and Wellness, so what we do is educate the community on ways to stay healthy and drug prevention is one of those ways,” shared Johnson. “We also do a similar event where we take drugs back out of the community. Getting drugs of the homes is very important to the coalition.”

Organizers of the 5K hope to run to the finish line of ending substance abuse, no matter how many miles it may take.

