Vietnam veterans honored at Dunnellon memorial closing ceremony

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Sunday is the final day for residents to visit a traveling Vietnam War memorial in Marion County.

The wall is set up at Ernie Mills Park in Dunnellon. It is a three-fifths scale version of the original Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

RELATED: ‘I became very emotional’: Visitors pay their respects at Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Dunnellon

Leaders with Vietnam Veterans Gathering held a closing ceremony Sunday afternoon to honor the over 58,000 names on the wall and their Gold Star Mother, Rhonda Jackson.

The organization’s president said lots of people stopped by over the weekend.

“The public has been here [and] supported it, it’s been very steady all weekend,” said Rick Parker. “A lot of veterans, a lot of non-veterans, people who came out just to pay respect and we’ve been very pleased with the turnout.”

Parker said for many veterans, the memorial is a chance to say hello to unforgotten friends.

“Some guys will come and they’ll kneel at the wall and they’ll have a beer with their buddies. Some will have a cup of coffee. Some will just kneel and talk to them,” said Parker.

A crew will start taking down the memorial wall Monday morning around 8 o’clock.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.