3 teens dead, 1 victim injured in South Carolina shooting, officials say

Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina said three teenagers died in a shooting Sunday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched after 2 p.m. to a shooting call at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road, where they found four people with gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the victims were taken to a hospital, where three of them between the ages of 16 and 17 died.

The fourth victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body and has been released, deputies said. It is not known whether the victim was a minor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

