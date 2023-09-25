Cedar Key businesses are re-opening a month after Idalia hit

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Cedar Key is working together to open up majority of their businesses one step at a time.

Teams of volunteers and thousands of dollars in funding has brought the city of Cedar Key closer to a full recovery. They started rebuilding the day after the hurricane hit and the clean-up has been continuous.

“We just hunkered down and waited for the storm to go over and then everyone immediately got to the task of fixing things,” shared Sue Colson, city commissioner in Cedar Key “We’re pretty versed in this and we’re very organized so it was assessment, get to work, then clean it up.”

Manager of Cedar Inn Motel, Debbie McDonald, has been cleaning the damage that Idalia left.

“My washer and dryer and the laundry room were flooded and ruined but other than that, my rooms were ok,” shared Debbie. “I have to change out all my flooring and a couple of the back walls where the water came from the café side in.”

Debbie has been working with her team of volunteers nonstop and she hopes to have all of her rooms open for use soon.

“I have almost three rooms completely done, we have three left,” shared Debbie. “We’re actually almost done with our fourth room, so we have a couple more left.”

Sue Colson says all they can do is take the recovery process one day at a time.

Although many businesses have reopened, many owners are fixing up before they can serve customers again.

Sue hopes a majority of these shops and restaurants can open again by the city’s annual seafood festival in late October. Until then, volunteers and the community of Cedar Key will work together to go back to normal.

