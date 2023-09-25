Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials are looking for a missing K9

The K9 is a German Shepherd that is wearing a marked sheriff’s harness.
The K9 is a German Shepherd that is wearing a marked sheriff's harness.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s office is searching for one of their K9′s.

Multiple units are in the area of US 90 east near the Sheriff’s Office Operations Center. The K9 was deployed to track a suspect who fled into the woods following a pursuit.

The K9 got off the leash in the process and is still at large in the woods. The area they are searching in is remote and is between Tyre Road, and the college and Between US 90 and State Road 100.

The K9 is a German Shepherd that is wearing a marked sheriff’s harness. If anyone sees it, do not approach it and call dispatch at 386-719-2005 and let them know the location.

We will update with new information when it becomes available.

