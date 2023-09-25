Florida volleyball beats Georgia in a five-set battle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 3 Florida Gators defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 3-2, in their second SEC matchup of the season.

Georgia’s offense was fierce in the first set, having a lead the majority of the game. It wasn’t outside hitter Kennedy Martin’s scored three points to reclaim Florida’s lead 22-20.

Moments later, Kennedy Muff and Anna Dixon both got kills to give Florida the win. UF won set one 25-22.

In the second set, the Bulldogs came out aggressive, UF’s delayed blocks ultimately fell short. Georgia won set two, 25-22 to tie the match 1-1.

Set three was a back-and-forth battle as both teams refused to back down. Georgia failed to slow down and won the third set 25-22.

Florida gave it their all, in set four, trying to stay alive. Georgia’s offense attacked with numerous kills. AC Fitzpatrick and Sofia Victoria’s kills destroyed Georgia’s efforts to win the game. The Gators won their four set 25-23 and evened the match 2-2.

Both teams determined to win set five, it was a battle on the court. The last minutes of the match were led by the Gators. Victoria hit her 16th kill of match. Florida won set five 15-11 and a game win.

