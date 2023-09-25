Gainesville-based 360° imagery company catalogs Hurricane Idalia damage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida company is providing a 360-degree view of the damage caused by Hurricane Idalia in Horseshoe Beach.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, Site Tour 360 emerged as the eyes on the ground of the most heavily impacted areas. Mike Vorce describes what he saw at Horseshoe Beach when he arrived on the scene with his Gainesville-based, 360-degree imagery capture company. They specialize in doing large area, 360 imagery, similar to the technology used with Google Earth.

“In our viewer project, we have the after imagery and then we also have the comparison viewer where you can see Google Street View directly before the hurricane so it’s really compelling,” Vorce. “You can see a before and an after, but you can see homes that are totally gone, obviously a lot of mobile homes blown away. There was a house picked up and moved you know a hundred feet and sat down right in the middle of the road. So just a lot of your general storm, it wasn’t as much wind damage it was mostly storm surge related.”

The damage in Horseshoe Beach was not localized to just a few streets. Nearly 8-foot storm surge came onshore and submerged the entire town. Hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed and the number of lives displaced was even higher.

Hurricane Idalia damage captured by Gainesville company using 360° camera (Site Tour 360)

Homes that stood before Idalia made landfall were completely washed away, and nothing but an empty slab remained. Vorce says seeing this kind of damage takes a toll on him and his crew when they see scenes like this regularly.

“It’s fulfilling work because it’s beneficial to people. It does get a little discouraging sometimes being in those storm-ravaged zones. Spending days there and you see all the damage and the people that get affected by it.”

