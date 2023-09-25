Gainesville native announces candidacy for the Gainesville City Commission at-large seat A

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new candidate entered the race for the 2024 Gainesville city commission election.

Fareed Johnson announced his candidacy for the Gainesville City Commission at-large seat A.

Johnson was the youngest member appointed to the Gainesville Police Department’s advisory council in 2017 and still holds a position as vice chair.

“I firmly believe that in the process of repaying your debts to society, the greatest contribution you could make is by being transparent about your journey through life, said Johnson.”

He has shared with TV20 that Monday marks 10 years since he turned himself in for a bank robbery.

Johnson says if elected, he’d bring a unique perspective by engaging residents of all backgrounds.

