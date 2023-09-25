Powerball drawing is Monday night with $785 million up for grabs

There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The lottery said the jackpot is worth an estimated $785 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.

The prize is the fourth largest in history, only surpassed by jackpots over $1 billion.

The winner will have the option to take $785 million in payments or cash out for $367 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in about 292 million, according to the lottery.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

