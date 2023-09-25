Russell Report: Gator football team pick up their third consecutive win; Napier’s first 3-game win streak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It wasn’t pretty but Gator football picked up the win last Saturday against Charlotte. The defense again played well but not perfectly, the offense kind of sputtered around but once again Quarterback Graham Mertz was coldly efficient and Trey Smack solidified his hold on the placekicking job with five field goals. Let’s face it, the game was much closer than most people thought it would be, and Florida struggled big time in the red zone and that’s got to get fixed going forward.

Third down conversion is another area of concern and pass protection in this game wasn’t great either although one hopes it will be better when the suspended or injured players on the offensive line get back full go this week. And Charlotte up front, especially on the edge was better than I thought and after the team got chewed out because of its lackluster play last week, a roster full of some division one transfers played hard.

But now the preliminaries are over. It’s time for the SEC grind and that starts at Kentucky this week. The Wildcats are undefeated, but they have issues of their own at quarterback with too many interceptions and a run game that has been inconsistent. If one thinks, at least now, that some combination of Georgia, LSU and Alabama are the top teams in the league, then there’s a whole bunch of other ones, like Florida and Kentucky, that are fighting to get closer to the top. And the gap seems to be closing a bit. That’s why if Florida wants to get back to prominence you have got to win games like this on the road against a team you are trying to leapfrog. Beat the Kentucky’s, the Missouri’s, South Carolina’s and Arkansas’s and you have a pretty nice season. If not, well, you know. It starts this week.

Something interesting occurred last week that went really under the radar. For the first time in six years, Florida, Florida State and Miami were all in the top 25 at the same time. Yep, first time since 2017. It seems forever ago that all three of those programs were annually fighting to win national titles and all three seemed to fall from grace at relatively the same time. We’ll see if it stays that way by the end of the year.

Finally, at least for a week, the Deion Sanders hype train came to a screeching halt when Oregon thumped Colorado big time. Give Coach Prime credit for calling the loss a complete butt whipping but I hope he’s ready to face a lot more of that because every team they play will try to do what Oregon did because of all the chest beating going on in Boulder. And on this day, after allowing over 500 yards and amassing less than 200 yards offensively, it was a total beatdown. Teams don’t want to beat Colorado, they want to beat Deion Sanders, and he’ll be facing that every week of the season. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report.

