Russell Report: Gator football team pick up their third consecutive win; Napier’s first 3-game win streak

It's time for the SEC grind and that starts at Kentucky this week.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It wasn’t pretty but Gator football picked up the win last Saturday against Charlotte. The defense again played well but not perfectly, the offense kind of sputtered around but once again Quarterback Graham Mertz was coldly efficient and Trey Smack solidified his hold on the placekicking job with five field goals. Let’s face it, the game was much closer than most people thought it would be, and Florida struggled big time in the red zone and that’s got to get fixed going forward.

Third down conversion is another area of concern and pass protection in this game wasn’t great either although one hopes it will be better when the suspended or injured players on the offensive line get back full go this week. And Charlotte up front, especially on the edge was better than I thought and after the team got chewed out because of its lackluster play last week, a roster full of some division one transfers played hard.

But now the preliminaries are over. It’s time for the SEC grind and that starts at Kentucky this week. The Wildcats are undefeated, but they have issues of their own at quarterback with too many interceptions and a run game that has been inconsistent. If one thinks, at least now, that some combination of Georgia, LSU and Alabama are the top teams in the league, then there’s a whole bunch of other ones, like Florida and Kentucky, that are fighting to get closer to the top. And the gap seems to be closing a bit. That’s why if Florida wants to get back to prominence you have got to win games like this on the road against a team you are trying to leapfrog. Beat the Kentucky’s, the Missouri’s, South Carolina’s and Arkansas’s and you have a pretty nice season. If not, well, you know. It starts this week.

Something interesting occurred last week that went really under the radar. For the first time in six years, Florida, Florida State and Miami were all in the top 25 at the same time. Yep, first time since 2017. It seems forever ago that all three of those programs were annually fighting to win national titles and all three seemed to fall from grace at relatively the same time. We’ll see if it stays that way by the end of the year.

Finally, at least for a week, the Deion Sanders hype train came to a screeching halt when Oregon thumped Colorado big time. Give Coach Prime credit for calling the loss a complete butt whipping but I hope he’s ready to face a lot more of that because every team they play will try to do what Oregon did because of all the chest beating going on in Boulder. And on this day, after allowing over 500 yards and amassing less than 200 yards offensively, it was a total beatdown. Teams don’t want to beat Colorado, they want to beat Deion Sanders, and he’ll be facing that every week of the season. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report.

RELATED: Russell Report: Gators defeat ranked Tennessee in The Swamp

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
During the investigation, officials confirmed that 16 petitions submitted by Bautista used...
Ocala woman arrested on 16 counts of election fraud

Latest News

FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
Florida leaders prepare for federal government shutdown
It's time for the SEC grind and that starts at Kentucky this week.
Russell Report: Gator football team pick up their third consecutive win
FEMA (GFX)
Hurricane Idalia FEMA disaster recovery center closes in Gilchrist County
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man and one of their K9s who got off...
Columbia County K9 goes missing while searching for suspect