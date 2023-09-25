Structural issues caused by Hurricane Idalia prevent businesses in Cedar Key from opening

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) -Repairs in Cedar Key are moving slowly but surely coming along however, many businesses on Dock Street are still unable to reopen after Hurricane Idalia made landfall last month.

The damages are too dangerous for anyone who wants to dine in at 83 West. The owner, Jordan Keeton said the issues left behind by Hurricane Idalia will be costly.

“The main damage we have to address immediately is our deck. It is our second egress so that’s necessary for us to open,” said Keeton. “Our elevator, fire panels, and all of that do take quite a bit of money.”

Keeton said the damage affected more than just business. Many of his 30 employees are struggling to make ends meet while they are closed.

“A lot of people have been with us for quite a while. You know we are kind of putting them out there, where they have to find another job and also manage how to get unemployment going for them. Some of them are having issues with that.”

Red signs are outside the doors of Big Deck Bar and Grill, Dockside Motel, and Duncan’s on the Grill. That’s because they are deemed unsafe for everyone and, it is unclear when or if they’ll reopen.

“Private business don’t receive money from the state, there’s no grants, there’s no donations, they’re are a few loans that could be applied for but there’s not much coming towards private businesses,” said Keeton.

Keeton said he hopes to be open by the seafood festival on October 21st. He has a GoFundMe to raise $25,000 to help with repairs and support his employees.

