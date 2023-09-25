Suwannee Waterfront Market continues to re-build

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee Waterfront Market is open for business again, but they still have a lot of re-building ahead of them.

After Hurricane Idalia hit Florida, the Suwannee Waterfront Market was filled with more than 5 and a half feet of water. The damage to the store was extensive and will now cost the owners thousands of dollars.

RELATED: People in Suwannee working hard to get community’s only store back up and running after Idalia

“All the coolers were turned over, so raw meat all that kind of thing so we had to get it done quickly so you know that didn’t start getting toxic,” President of the Suwannee Chamber of Commerce, Lisa Waltrip said.

She says it took them around four days to get the store cleaned up from all the mud and water.

“We had a lot of people in the community come and bring their help, their men, move the coolers, clean out the mud, clean everything out,” Waltrip said.

Store owner Paige Everett is also grateful for how the community rallied around their town’s only market.

“The community since I’m the only store in town, the community doesn’t have a lot, so as soon as I was opening the doors they were wanting even through clean-up, they were wanting to get something that we had even if it was a dirty water or beer or soda or fruit drink,” Everett said.

Everett said it’s been really tough having to start from scratch, but they just got new floors put in and their first grocery and beer order. Now they’re waiting on new freezers and coolers as they try and piece everything back together.

“And the disaster will bring out the worst in people and the best and we’ve seen mostly the best,” said Waltrip.

They say they will continue to make as many products available as they can while they re-build.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.