TV20 Idalia Relief partners share their goals for the fundraiser

By Kristin Chase
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is partnering with the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities for a focused day of giving. 100% of the proceeds will stay in North Central Florida.

Crews from both organizations have been on the ground to see the devastation firsthand. Money raised from our day of giving will go towards communities like Horseshoe Beach, Cedar Key, Suwanee, and other hard-hit areas.

DONATE: Idalia Relief Fund
Idalia Relief Fund raises money for United Way and Catholic Charities

They have been meeting with residents post-Idalia to cater to exactly what resources these funds will go towards.

“As far as needs, it is wherever the gaps are,” said the commanding officer at Salvation Army, Ernest Hull. “The families’ ability to buy groceries or their ability to pay utility payments this month or as Christmas comes, the ability to provide Christmas for their families”

RELATED: TV20 launches Idalia Relief Fund to assist hurricane survivors

“We want to make sure that we’re not being redundant with what we provide them.” said the director at Catholic Charities, Denise Fanning. “We want to make sure whatever is taken out there is exactly what they need.”

Leaders at both organizations said their goal is to bring hope to our neighbors.

