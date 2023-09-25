TV20 Idalia Relief partners share their goals for the fundraiser

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is partnering with the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities for a focused day of giving. 100% of the proceeds will stay in North Central Florida.

Crews from both organizations have been on the ground to see the devastation firsthand. Money raised from our day of giving will go towards communities like Horseshoe Beach, Cedar Key, Suwanee, and other hard-hit areas.

They have been meeting with residents post-Idalia to cater to exactly what resources these funds will go towards.

“As far as needs, it is wherever the gaps are,” said the commanding officer at Salvation Army, Ernest Hull. “The families’ ability to buy groceries or their ability to pay utility payments this month or as Christmas comes, the ability to provide Christmas for their families”

“We want to make sure that we’re not being redundant with what we provide them.” said the director at Catholic Charities, Denise Fanning. “We want to make sure whatever is taken out there is exactly what they need.”

Leaders at both organizations said their goal is to bring hope to our neighbors.

