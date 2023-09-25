The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, the Lake City City Council decides which first steps to take to replace departing city manager Paul Dyal, who suddenly resigned last week.

The winner of the annual Cade Prize for Innovation will be announced on Thursday. The prize has grown from a statewide to national competition. Finalists will split $100,000 in prizes.

Also on Thursday, the Dixie County Anti-Drug Coalition holds its first-ever overdose awareness walk and candlelight vigil in Cross City. The event had been postponed because of Hurricane Idalia.

The Rex and Brody Foundation hosts their annual fundraising event. The organization supports the development of young people through the game of baseball.

