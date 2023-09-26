Aunt of woman killed in Tallahassee finding peace after killer found guilty

By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - 45-year-old Bryon Massey was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Tiffany Nance.

Nance was found in the woods in Tallahassee back in January of 2017, and the guilty verdict came down this past Friday.

Nance was a native of Gainesville and much of her family resides in Waldo, including her aunt, Vanessa Henry.

Henry and her family traveled to Tallahassee to watch the trial unfold.

“It has really been life changing,” said Henry of the trial. “I’ve never experienced anything to this manner. To be experiencing it first hand it’s nothing like watching on television.”

Two other victims of Massey’s who survived offered testimony at the trial that Henry said helped lead to the conviction.

“Their details were almost exactly like my niece’s details,” said Henry, “except death occurred. One of the victims was seven days prior to my niece being picked up by Mr. Massey.”

Henry spoke to the emotions for her family of being in the same room with the killer.

“Extremely difficult,” said Henry. “Especially for those two children that were there in Tallahassee to witness this moment of their mom’s killer, to make sure that he would never harm anyone else.”

Massey is set to be sentenced on October 10 and faces the possibility of life in prison.

Henry said after the sentence comes down her and her family will hold a memorial at Nance’s grave to share the news with her.

She says now that the verdict has come down, they can finally begin to let Nance rest in peace.

