Bradford County school student referred to juvenile court after potential gun threat

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County school student is being referred to juvenile court after a potential gun threat investigation at Lawtey Elementary School this morning.

A student reported to a school administrator that another student brought a gun to school. The administrator immediately reported this to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s say upon investigation the gun was discovered to be a plastic gun.

TRENDING: GCSO clears courthouse to reopen after a suspicious item was found outside

Though all reports involving a potential threat are treated as real, Bradford County Sheriff’s were able to determine the gun was not real without locking down the school.

The student who brought the plastic gun to school is being referred to the juvenile court system for the misdemeanor charge of disrupting a school function.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.