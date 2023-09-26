Bradford County school student referred to juvenile court after potential gun threat

Bradford County School Districts logo.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County school student is being referred to juvenile court after a potential gun threat investigation at Lawtey Elementary School this morning.

A student reported to a school administrator that another student brought a gun to school. The administrator immediately reported this to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s say upon investigation the gun was discovered to be a plastic gun.

Though all reports involving a potential threat are treated as real, Bradford County Sheriff’s were able to determine the gun was not real without locking down the school.

The student who brought the plastic gun to school is being referred to the juvenile court system for the misdemeanor charge of disrupting a school function.

