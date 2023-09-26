Columbia County K9 found safe after going missing for 24 hours

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hours after the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office called off the search for a missing K9, a citizen spotted the missing dog. Sheriff’s deputies say the dog went missing while searching the woods for a suspect.

Officials say K9 Chaos got off leash while chasing Justin Dewey Pike, 29, on Monday after he ran from sheriff’s deputies. Chaos disappeared in the area of Tyre Road and the Florida Gateway College Entrance between US 90 and State Road 100.

The sheriff’s office searched the forest with UTV’s, helicopters, drones, and bloodhounds from the Florida Department of Corrections. The area was searched for 24 hours “as thoroughly as possible” and the sheriff’s office ended the search Tuesday morning.

Hours later, a citizen spotted Chaos on Southeast Hammock Road and reported it to the sheriff’s office. Deputies retrieved the dog and said he was in good health.

RELATED: Columbia County K9 goes missing while searching for suspect

Pike was arrested on Monday after an extended chase. He was arrested on charges of resisting an officer, fleeing, battery, and battery on a service dog. He is also being held on warrants out of Suwannee and Taylor counties.

According to the arrest report, the chase began when sheriff’s deputies spotted a Pike driving a vehicle with an expired tag at the intersection of 252B and U.S. Highway 90. When they tried to initiate a traffic stop, Pike sped off.

Sheriff’s deputies used spike strips to bring the vehicle to a stop near the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office station. Pike got out of the vehicle and ran toward the tree line.

K9 Chaos and his handler immediately followed Pike into the woods. During the pursuit, Chaos got loose and disappeared.

Justin Dewey Pike, 29, Columbia County Jail booking photo (CCSO)

Hours later, a K9 unit from the state DOC caught up with Pike, and he tried to hide in the brush. As the DOC K9 approached, he grabbed the dog’s collar and yanked the leash. A sheriff’s deputy trapped Pike to try and force him to let the dog go.

Pike then hit the deputy in the face. Ultimately, deputies were able to wrestle Pike’s hands behind his back and he was taken into custody.

He is being held at the Columbia County Jail on no bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.