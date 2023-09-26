Columbia County officials extend their debris pick-up deadline to October 1st

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County residents, who are still picking up the pieces from Idalia, have been given more time to get help from the county.

County officials have extended their debris pick-up deadline to this Sunday, October 1st.

The pickup is for any organic storm debris such as branches and trees, and it should not be bagged up.

County leaders have been working to collect all the waste left behind since services resumed following the storm.

