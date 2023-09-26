FDOT announces additional lanes on I-75 in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Marion County Board of County Commissioners announced big changes to the flow of traffic on Interstate 75. Construction is set to begin on the interstate in the spring of 2025.

The plan is to add lanes on I-75 from the Wildwood exit at State Road 44 to State Road 326, in northern Marion County, and upgrade U.S. 301 from County Road 470 to Florida’s Turnpike.

FDOT officials say it’s part of what they are calling the “Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative’ that was passed by the state Legislature.

The project will also include interchange modifications and right-of-way acquisitions for future widening. Marion County leaders say the widening of I-75 will have a big impact on residents of the county.

“It’s an initiative of the governor’s,” said Craig Curry, the vice chairman of the Marion County Commission. “He was provided $4 billion in the last session on around 20 projects that he’s identified around the state, Marion County is one of those 20 projects.”

The initiative is being put in place to reduce the number of accidents on I-75 and prepare for additional traffic.

“You got about 100,00 vehicles a day that travel through Ocala on I-75, about 2,500 of those are tractors or trailers so when you get to Marion county here, it funnels down to 2 lanes,” explained Curry.

“While Moving Florida Forward provides projects on major interstates such as I-75, it also addresses needs on arterial roadways such as U.S. 301 in Sumter County. This project will widen and realign U.S. 301 to increase capacity, respond to future travel demand, and improve overall safety,” said FDOT District Five Secretary John Tyler.

The project will reconstruct U.S. 301 from C.R. 470 to Florida’s Turnpike between the cities of Sumterville and Wildwood by realigning the roadway around the City of Coleman. Construction starts in the fall of 2025.

“These projects are critical to ensuring that our state can accommodate its growing population across our roadways, and FDOT stands ready to begin this work for our communities alongside our partners, “said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E.

Florida Department of Transportation renders plans for new I-95 & U.S. 1 interchange (FDOT)

In Ormond Beach on Tuesday, FDOT also announced a project at the Interstate 95 and U.S. interchange in Volusia County. An approximately one-mile stretch of U.S. 1 between Plantation Oaks Boulevard/ Broadway Avenue and Destination Daytona Lane will be widened from two lanes in each direction to three.

The widening will include shared-use paths to serve bicyclists, pedestrians, and other users. Construction will begin in late 2027.

“The I-95 at U.S. 1 interchange was built in the 1960s and is one of the oldest interchanges on the interstate highway system in Florida,” said FDOT District Five Secretary John Tyler. “It has not kept pace with increasing traffic and its antiquated design has had increasing crashes and operational issues. Modernizing the interchange will improve safety and mobility for the region’s residents and I-95 travelers.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.