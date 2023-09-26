FEMA officials close down the Gilchrist County recovery center

FEMA closed the disaster recovery center in Gilchrist County and urges residents who need disaster relief to visit any other open center.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILCHRIST, Fla. (WCJB) - The disaster recovery center in Gilchrist County is now closed due to what FEMA officials are calling technical issues.

The Bell Community Center location on North Main Street is no longer operational.

They are urging residents who need disaster relief to visit any open center even if the site isn’t in your county.

The closest open center from Gilchrist is in Cross City in Dixie County.

Click HERE to find recovery centers near you.

TRENDING: Gainesville-based 360° imagery company catalogs Hurricane Idalia damage

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
During the investigation, officials confirmed that 16 petitions submitted by Bautista used...
Ocala woman arrested on 16 counts of election fraud

Latest News

Last week, UF IFAS officials released their preliminary numbers on the damage done to the...
Preliminary assessment estimates 289,000 acres of timber were damaged by Idalia
County leaders have been working to collect all the waste left behind since services resumed...
Columbia County officials extend their debris pick-up deadline to October 1st
County leaders have been working to collect all the waste left behind since services resumed...
Columbia County officials extend their debris pick-up deadline to October 1st
Last week, UF IFAS officials released their preliminary numbers on the damage done to the...
Preliminary assessment estimates 289,000 acres of timber were damaged by Idalia
Newberry City commissioners heard a presentation on how broad their current ordinances on...
Newberry City Commissioners discuss current code for sexual predators and offenders