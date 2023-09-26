FEMA officials close down the Gilchrist County recovery center

GILCHRIST, Fla. (WCJB) - The disaster recovery center in Gilchrist County is now closed due to what FEMA officials are calling technical issues.

The Bell Community Center location on North Main Street is no longer operational.

They are urging residents who need disaster relief to visit any open center even if the site isn’t in your county.

The closest open center from Gilchrist is in Cross City in Dixie County.

Click HERE to find recovery centers near you.

TRENDING: Gainesville-based 360° imagery company catalogs Hurricane Idalia damage

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.