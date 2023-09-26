GCSO clears courthouse to reopen after a suspicious item was found outside

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Courthouse Deputies clear the Gilchrist County Courthouse to reopen after a suspicious item was found outside.

Around 10:15 a.m., GCSO Courthouse Deputies were notified of a suspicious item in the courthouse parking lot.

Deputies on the scene investigated and located the item. Deputies say they learned through witness statements that the item may be harmful.

A perimeter was established, and GCSO asked Alachua County’s Bomb Squad to determine if the item was a threat.

Upon arrival, the bomb squad expanded the perimeter, temporarily closing US Hwy-129.

ASO Bomb Squad was able to recover the item and determine there was no threat present.

The perimeter was released and normal operations resumed at the courthouse around 1 p.m.

