Gov. DeSantis appoints 3 to GRU board ahead of change in utility control

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of three of the five members of the newly created board set to take over control of Gainesville Regional Utilities. The state Legislature passed a law this year creating the board to take control of the utility from the Gainesville City Commission.

DeSantis appointed James Coats IV, Robert Karow, and Eric Lawson to the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority. The appointments are effective Oct. 1.

Coats is the CEO of Phalanx Defense Systems. He earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in business administration from American Military University.

Before retiring, Karow worked for Oleoductos de Crudos Pesados as the manager, legal counsel, and contracts manager. State officials say Karow has over 40 years of energy experience with an emphasis on oil and natural gas, pipelines, facilities, and power generation.

Karow is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration from Chapman College and his juris doctor from the University of Florida.

Lawson is the CEO of HCA Florida North Florida Hospital. He previously held multiple executive leadership positions in other hospitals over the last 30 years. Lawson earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Tennessee Technological University.

The city of Gainesville has filed a lawsuit in state court challenging the creation of the board. Another was filed in federal court by concerned citizens. Lawmakers created the board after accusing city commissioners of mismanaging the utility.

