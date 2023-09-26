Hospital Authority Board votes to lease Lakeshore Hospital building

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lakeshore Hospital building got a last-minute reprieve tonight.

Instead of having it torn down, Hospital Authority board members voted to lease the building to Meridian Behavioral Healthcare.

Many details need to be worked out by the attorneys for the two sides.

The non-profit group agreed to maintain the building and provide security at all times.

The board set a goal of the end of October to come back and vote on a formal agreement.

TRENDING: New legislation could impact renters and landlords

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.