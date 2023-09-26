MCSO asks for help identifying man accused of exposing himself at gas station

Security camera photos show man accused of exposing himself at a Circle K gas station on Sept. 17
Security camera photos show man accused of exposing himself at a Circle K gas station on Sept. 17(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a man accused of exposing himself to a cashier at a gas station in hopes of identifying the man.

Sheriff’s Deputies say on Sept. 17 around 10:20 p.m., the man arrived in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck at the Circle K at 4605 S.E. Maricamp Rd. He entered and asked the cashier for cigarettes.

When the clerk turned her back to get the item, deputies say the man pulled down his pants. The clerk turned back around and saw his exposed genitals. He then said he forgot his ID and left the store.

TRENDING: Columbia County K9 found safe after going missing for 24 hours

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who may recognize the man from the images they released to call (352) 732-9111. They do note, the suspect is not Durrell Tolbert, owner of Peezy’s Bounce and Slide. Tolbert met with deputies who determined he was not the man in the photos.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours

Latest News

Bradford County School Districts logo.
Bradford County school student referred to juvenile court after potential gun threat
Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office logo (GFX)
GCSO clears courthouse to reopen after a suspicious item was found outside
Hours after the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office called off the search for a missing K9, a...
Columbia County K9 found safe after going missing for 24 hours
Residents in a Northwest Gainesville neighborhood were awoken by sounds of gunfire after...
Shots fired after Gainesville man threatens to kill mother