MCSO asks for help identifying man accused of exposing himself at gas station

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a man accused of exposing himself to a cashier at a gas station in hopes of identifying the man.

Sheriff’s Deputies say on Sept. 17 around 10:20 p.m., the man arrived in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck at the Circle K at 4605 S.E. Maricamp Rd. He entered and asked the cashier for cigarettes.

When the clerk turned her back to get the item, deputies say the man pulled down his pants. The clerk turned back around and saw his exposed genitals. He then said he forgot his ID and left the store.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who may recognize the man from the images they released to call (352) 732-9111. They do note, the suspect is not Durrell Tolbert, owner of Peezy’s Bounce and Slide. Tolbert met with deputies who determined he was not the man in the photos.

