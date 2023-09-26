New Animal Enforcement Department to begin cracking down on violations in Columbia County

Columbia County launches new Animal Enforcement Department
Columbia County launches new Animal Enforcement Department(CCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Pet owners in Columbia County are being warned to make sure they are following the rules as the new Animal Enforcement Department prepares to launch.

Starting on Oct. 1, the department will begin enforcing all county ordinances and state statutes involving animal control within Columbia County.

The Columbia County Commission created the department after Sheriff Mark Hunter declined to take on the animal enforcement responsibilities. The department will enforce laws related to aggressive animals, stray dogs, and animal cruelty among others.

County officials clarified the department’s actions will not overlap with other enforcement actions by entities in the city of Lake City. The department is also “not animal control” or a replacement for the Lake City Humane Society, instead, it is animal law enforcement for Columbia County.

TRENDING: Columbia County K9 found safe after going missing for 24 hours

Dogs and cats the department picks up that have a probable owner will be held for seven days. Animals with no probable owner will be held for four days. If no one comes to take the animals, the dogs and cats will be evaluated to determine if they are good candidates for adoption. The department’s number is 386-758-3352.

“We feel that one of the most important jobs we have in this department is community education,” says Tom Wormuth. “We are a resource and would like anyone to call if they have questions about the laws surrounding animals.”

