Newberry City Commissioners discuss current code for sexual predators and offenders

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry City leaders discussed tightening up their current code for sexual predators and offenders.

City commissioners heard a presentation on how broad their current ordinances are compared to the state.

Which includes differences between predators and offenders, and how far they have to stay away from protected areas such as schools and bus stops.

Although a vote wasn’t held, it was recommended that leaders change the code to mirror the state code.

