Newberry City Commissioners discuss current code for sexual predators and offenders

Newberry City commissioners heard a presentation on how broad their current ordinances on sexual predators and offenders are compared to the state.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry City leaders discussed tightening up their current code for sexual predators and offenders.

City commissioners heard a presentation on how broad their current ordinances are compared to the state.

Which includes differences between predators and offenders, and how far they have to stay away from protected areas such as schools and bus stops.

Although a vote wasn’t held, it was recommended that leaders change the code to mirror the state code.

Last week, UF IFAS officials released their preliminary numbers on the damage done to the...
Preliminary assessment estimates 289,000 acres of timber were damaged by Idalia
