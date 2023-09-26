Preliminary assessment estimates 289,000 acres of timber were damaged by Idalia
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of acres of timber in our area were damaged by Idalia.
Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson says a preliminary assessment estimates 289,000 acres of timber were damaged, costing more than $64 million in damages.
Last week, UF IFAS officials released their preliminary numbers on the damage done to the agriculture industry, up to $371 million in losses.
TRENDING: TV20 launches Idalia Relief Fund to assist hurricane survivors
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.