Progress slowly being made on cleanup in Horseshoe Beach following Idalia

A town council member said she believes it will take more than a year to fully recover
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Horseshoe Beach say things are finally beginning to look up nearly a month after Hurricane Idalia ravaged the town.

Renee McConnaughey says the reminders of Idalia are still all around her in horseshoe beach.

“You wake up to it everyday and it’s very disheartening,” said McConnaughey

Despite that, she does believe things are beginning to look up for the town.

Town council member, Brooke Hiers, says a big part of that has been the clearing of debris by state cleanup crews, that started last week.

“The state can’t go on your property so volunteers with skid steers and small equipment like that have pushed all the debris for the home owner and property owner out to the side of the road in piles so they can pick it up,” said Hiers.

The McConnaugheys say their house used to be connected by a deck between two buildings, but the deck washed away in Idalia, and now they need some help.

“We came home and the deck completely fell down,” said McConnaughey. “The only way you can get up there now is on a 10-foot ladder, and the whole apartment has been condemned now.”

The McConaugheys are one of many families on the island struggling with the decision over whether or not to tear down their homes.

Hiers said many families have received financial assistance, but in many cases it has been insufficient.

“Not near enough to fix or do things that they need to do to get back in their homes,” said Hiers. “Some response has been slow from FEMA or temporary housing, that kind of thing. It’s been 26 days people are getting a little bit impatient.”

However, McConaughey says every little bit helps.

“I was just out there raking and here comes this lady,” said McConnaughey, “she rented a golf cart, she had two little kids with her walking around and asked ‘ma’am do you need a snack or water?’ the little things mean a lot.”

Hiers said she believes it will take a year to fully recover, but the town will come back stronger than ever.

