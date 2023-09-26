Shots fired after Gainesville man threatens to kill mother

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in a Northwest Gainesville neighborhood were awoken by sounds of gunfire after officers say a man threatened to kill his mother.

Gainesville Police Department officers say they responded to Northwest 54th Lane around 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday after a woman called saying her son was trying to kill her. Officers arrested Bryan Joseph Howard, 36, on charges of shooting a missile into a dwelling and attempted burglary.

Officers say Howard threatened to kill his mother and drove to her home. He then began kicking the front door and threw a rock through the window.

Inside the home, Howard’s mother and his brother thought he had fired a gun breaking the window. The brother fired shots into the air to scare Howard off.

He was then arrested by responding officers. No one was hurt during the incident.

