Shots fired after Gainesville man threatens to kill mother

Bryan Joseph Howard, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Bryan Joseph Howard, Alachua County Jail booking photo(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in a Northwest Gainesville neighborhood were awoken by sounds of gunfire after officers say a man threatened to kill his mother.

Gainesville Police Department officers say they responded to Northwest 54th Lane around 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday after a woman called saying her son was trying to kill her. Officers arrested Bryan Joseph Howard, 36, on charges of shooting a missile into a dwelling and attempted burglary.

Officers say Howard threatened to kill his mother and drove to her home. He then began kicking the front door and threw a rock through the window.

TRENDING: Gainesville-based 360° imagery company catalogs Hurricane Idalia damage

Inside the home, Howard’s mother and his brother thought he had fired a gun breaking the window. The brother fired shots into the air to scare Howard off.

He was then arrested by responding officers. No one was hurt during the incident.

Last week, UF IFAS officials released their preliminary numbers on the damage done to the...
Preliminary assessment estimates 289,000 acres of timber were damaged by Idalia
