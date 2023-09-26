Tech Tuesday: OneSixOne Ventures

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Morón with UF Innovate, and today I’m back with OneSixOne Ventures, and joining me is Justis Mendez. Justis, thanks so much for being on the show.

Thanks for having us.

So talk to us about OneSixOne Ventures. What do you guys do?

Yeah. So OneSixOne Ventures, we first started out building communities, trying to stimulate the tech ecosystem, especially around early-stage founders and early-stage capital. Then we launched an accelerator, and now we’re a formal venture capital fund.

So, one of your upcoming events is Gainesville Innovation Summit. Talk to us about that.

Yeah. So, it’s an innovation summit trying to do the same exact thing, trying to highlight the amazing city of Gainesville, all the work going on at UF. And then trying to connect the larger southeast region, specifically Florida, around all the tech innovation and investing that’s happening.

And why should people attend?

We have an amazing lineup of speakers. We have all the big investors here in the state of Florida. So just the community and the people is, I think, going to be the most important aspect of the entire event.

What’s exciting about this event?

Yeah. So we have some really high caliber speakers. Steven Galanis, the CEO of Cameo, $3.5B valuation right now, publicly traded. We have Randy Gline, former UF alum. Early-stage investors into SpaceX, Tesla, Coinbase. So, we have some amazing people that are coming for the conference.

And why host this event here in Gainesville?

Yeah, it’s so important to us. That’s where we got our start. Me and Pablo both met at UF and, really, there’s so many great alumni and so many great students that are building really high caliber startups. And we want to build the future of what Stanford is doing with Silicon Valley, we want to try and emulate the similar model of investing back in our startups.

And for those who are interested in attending, how can they register?

Yeah. So, go to our website, onesixone.ventures. At the top right corner, there’s going to be a tab that says GIS, and they could use promo code “Tech Tuesday” for 50% off.

Well, Justis, thanks again for joining us and talking to us about this upcoming event.

Thank you for having us.

And that’s another great Tech Tuesday. We hope to see you next week.

