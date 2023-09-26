Terrell Bradley sentenced after pleading no contest to charges

Terrell Bradley, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Terrell Bradley, Alachua County Jail booking photo(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man who lost his right eye when he was mauled by a Gainesville Police Department K9 last year has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Terrell Bradley, 32, received his sentence after pleading no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest without violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Officers say Bradley ran from a traffic stop in July of last year. While being pursued by a police department K9 unit, the dog bit Bradley causing him to lose his eye.

The incident inspired protests calling for the abolition of the K9 unit. The police department reviewed the incident and determined the K9 handler’s actions did not violate department policies.

RELATED: GPD releases body cam footage on K9 mauling investigation

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

