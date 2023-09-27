16-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by lightning

Baylee Holbrook, 16, is in critical condition after being struck by lightning.
Baylee Holbrook, 16, is in critical condition after being struck by lightning.(Putnam County School District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a 16-year-old girl and her father were injured this week after they were struck by lightning.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was hunting with her father when a bolt of lightning struck a nearby tree, before redirecting and hitting them.

The man lost consciousness after the strike and when he woke up, he found his daughter not breathing.

The sheriff’s office said he called 911 and began CPR while first responders were on their way.

Putnam County Fire Rescue took the teen to HCA Putnam Medical Center, where she was stabilized enough to be taken to the trauma center.

On Wednesday, authorities said she remains at the hospital in critical condition.

The Putnam County School District identified the 16-year-old as Baylee Holbrook.

“We stand with our community in support of Baylee, and we are all hoping for a full recovery for this amazing young lady!” school officials said.

Holbrook is a student at Palatka Junior-Senior High School. Wednesday morning, the school held a prayer service in her honor around the flagpole at the school’s campus.

“She has proven a fighter and our prayers extend to her, her family and her friends,” the sheriff’s office shared.

Putnam County authorities said they have seen an uptick in lightning strikes in the area and are urging the public to be mindful of their surroundings during storms.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., emerges from a closed-door Republican strategy...
House Speaker McCarthy is back to square one as the Senate pushes ahead to avert a federal shutdown
A city commissioner says state leaders did not hold up their end of the bargain with the...
City commissioners unhappy with Governor DeSantis’ appointments to GRU board
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
Meridian is planning to turn this old Lakeshore Hospital into a new mental health hospital to...
Meridian Behavioral Healthcare working out deal with the Lakeshore Hospital Authority