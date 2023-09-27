16-year-old hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Putnam County

Palatka Junior-Senior High School students gather at flag pole to pray for Baylee Holbrook
Palatka Junior-Senior High School students gather at flag pole to pray for Baylee Holbrook(Putnam County School District)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A high school student is fighting for her life after lightning struck a tree while she was hunting with her father.

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies say on Tuesday afternoon, lightning glanced off a tree and hit the father knocking him unconscious. When he woke up, he noticed his 16-year-old daughter was not breathing.

The father called 911 and began performing CPR until help arrived. The teen was rushed to HCA Florida Putnam Hospital where she was stabilized and taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

The Putnam County School District has identified the teen as Baylee Holbrook. On Wednesday, for “See You at the Pole” day, Palatka Junior-Senior High School students prayed for their classmate.

