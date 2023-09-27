Alachua County millage rate is lowering

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The millage rate is going down, but Alachua County spending continues to rise.

County commissioners Tuesday night adopted a $757M budget for the new fiscal year.

That’s about $55M more than the year now ending, continuing the trend of dramatic growth over the past several years.

The millage rate for property owners went down for a seventh year in a row, but the taxes property owners will pay will rise by 7.5% because of higher property values.

