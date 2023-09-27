Aquaculture economic impact survey says Idalia did more than $34 million in damage to aquaculture

Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson says the storm did more than $34 million in damage, according to an aquaculture economic impact survey.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials are tallying how much damage Idalia has done to aquaculture.

He says this number is expected to increase as more farmers evaluate their losses.

On Monday, Simpson released the preliminary total of timber damage about 289,000 acres, costing more than $64 million.

