Aquaculture economic impact survey says Idalia did more than $34 million in damage to aquaculture

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials are tallying how much damage Idalia has done to aquaculture.

Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson says the storm did more than $34 million in damage, according to an aquaculture economic impact survey.

He says this number is expected to increase as more farmers evaluate their losses.

On Monday, Simpson released the preliminary total of timber damage about 289,000 acres, costing more than $64 million.

