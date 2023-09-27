Auto workers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies

President Biden walked with striking UAW workers in Michigan on Tuesday. (CNN, POOL, KMOV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it will announce on Friday how it plans to expand its strike against Detroit’s three automakers.

The union says President Shawn Fain will make the announcement at 10 a.m. Eastern time in a video appearance addressing union members. Additional walkouts will take place at noon Friday without serious progress in contract talks, the union said.

The union went on strike Sept. 14 when it couldn’t reach agreements on new contracts with Ford, General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis.

At first it targeted one assembly plant from each company, and last week it added 38 parts distribution centers run by GM and Stellantis. Ford was spared the second escalation because talks with the union were progressing.

The union wouldn’t say what action it would take on Friday, reiterating that all options are on the table.

The union is scheduled to meet with GM negotiators Wednesday afternoon, according to two people with direct knowledge of the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

Fain said on Tuesday that negotiations were moving slowly and the union would add facilities to the strike to turn up the pressure on the automakers.

____

Koenig reported from Dallas.

