City commissioners unhappy with Governor DeSantis’ appointments to GRU board

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Big changes are coming to the leadership at Gainesville Regional Utilities, as Governor Ron DeSantis has made his first appointments to the newly established authority board.

“This is really a game changer,” said state Senator Keith Perry. “It’s necessary, obviously. When you have a utility and a city that’s $1.7 billion in debt--and I think it’s really closer to $2 billion in debt--you just got to make a change.”

DeSantis announced three of his five appointments to the board on Tuesday: CEO of HCA North Florida Hospital, Eric Lawson, CEO of Phalanx Defense Systems, James Coats, and Robert Karow, who state officials say has more than 40 years of energy experience.

“That’s what you want,” said Perry. ”You need some people with some business sense, some management sense and making decisions for the citizens of GRU.”

At least one city commissioner, Bryan Eastman, is not happy with the appointments however, saying they were promised by Representative Chuck Clemons (who authored the bill) that at least four of the members would be from the city of Gainesville.

“I’m disappointed to see that none of the people that were appointed are residents of the city of Gainesville,” said city Commissioner Bryan Eastman. “I think the bill is very clear that only one should be outside of the city of Gainesville. There were numerous promises made to us by Representative Chuck Clemons that this would give a voice to the residents of the city of Gainesville still.”

However, Clemons’ legislative aide says no such promise was made. The aide claims the board can be comprised of people who live outside the city limits initially, but when the first board members’ terms expire, the ratio of city to county residents must be adjusted.

Clemons acknowledged the confusion in a statement to TV20:

“There’s apparently a lot of confusion surrounding the implementation of this bill. No matter what, this new governance model will place the GRU ratepayers first. There are certainly a large number of people who would like this model to fail before it begins, on the contrary, there are thousands who this governance model is the answer to their prayer.”

Eastman said his biggest frustration throughout this process has been feeling like the voices of Gainesville residents have not been heard.

“We already voted against this in large margins in 2018,” said Eastman, “our community has stood steadfastly in opposition to this, so it’s frustrating that once again we’re seeing another step where the residents of the city of Gainesville will have no voice.”

The city is suing the state trying to end what leaders call the takeover of the board, and the next step is for a judge to rule on requests for summary judgment from both sides.

