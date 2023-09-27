Farmers asking state leaders for help with Idalia damages

Farmers across the county need hundreds of thousands of dollars to begin to work again.
By Camron Lunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Farmers in Suwannee County met with their state and local leaders to best describe what they need to recover after Idalia fully.

On Tuesday, The Suwannee County Legislative Delegation met in Live Oak to hear from citizens about the damage done during Idalia. The delegation is made up of two Republicans, State Representative Jason Shoaf and State Senator Corey Simon.

For farmers in the area, the lack of wind insurance means they are looking at several $100,000 worth of damage that they can not afford. Wesley Wainwright, Owner of Wainwright Farms, says he has been trying to get the attention of this state about this issue for a while.

“We don’t get wind insurance, for our structures, our infrastructure. Those are issues that I’ve been trying to point out for a number of years now and we’re just hoping with this as we move forward as I’ve shared today, that we can address this specifically and not go through these issues again,” said Wainwright.

Wainwright says he believes he will be able to manage an estimated $500,000 repair bill, but others in the county are not as fortunate. This lack of insurance is devastating, but he can not see himself or his family doing anything else for work.

“I’m going to stay in it. It’s something I enjoy, it’s my life. I’ve raised my family doing it, I was raised in it. We will continue,” said Wainwright.

County leaders also say money is needed for an improved storm shelter and cell towers. Delegation members ask that any appropriations be turned in by Nov. 1.

