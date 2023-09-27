Fiancée of former TV20 anchor Dylan Lyons to have IVF treatments to have his biological children

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The fiancée of TV20 anchor and reporter Dylan Lyons, who was shot and killed, is going through invitro fertilization in hopes of having his biological children.

Casey Lyons, formerly known as Casey Fite, met Dylan at TV20 when he was an anchor and she was an associate producer.

“I will always be grateful to TV20, they brought two people together,” said Lyons. “They fell in love and they were supposed to have an amazing life together but, it was cut short.

Dylan was shot and killed while working at the scene of a homicide investigation in Orlando. This was just three months after they got engaged.

Casey said she was at work when she received the call that he was shot. When she arrived at the hospital, she wasn’t allowed to see him.

“I was asking for his parents and they said they don’t want you here, you’re being too loud I lost the love of my life was shot and they treated me like garbage and kicked me out of the hospital.”

Keith Moses, who is accused of killing Dylan and two others is set to appear in court on October 9th.

“I don’t know how I’m supposed to prepare myself for that but one day I’m going to have to face his killer.”

Since his death, Casey legally changed her last name to Lyons and converted to Judaism. She said Dylan wanted to raise his children in a Jewish household. He helped her through the conversion process but didn’t live to make it to the end.

She and Dylan’s mom are currently writing a book and have other projects in the works.

“As his partner, it’s my job to honor him in all these different ways whether it be a scholarship, a foundation, book. You know what ever it’s going to be I’m going to do it.”

Now, Casey is undergoing invitro fertilization treatments to have his biological children. She found a urologist to perform a procedure called post-mortem sperm retrieval.

“They had to do an investigation on Dylan’s body and perform an autopsy. When that was completed he was transferred to the funeral home, that’s when the doctor was able to extract his sperm.”

23 hours after his death, the doctor extracted 8 vials of his sperm. It is currently frozen at a fertility clinic. The idea came to Dylan’s mom, according to Casey.

“His mom and I believe it was a sign he sent to us because we had no idea that this was a thing and then all of a sudden it’s in his mom’s brain. And I believe that was him trying to fulfill that promise to me the best way he could.”

Casey wants to fulfill Dylan’s dream of having two children, so she asked about the possibility of having twins. However, the doctors advised against it.

“He says you know it also increases your chance for miscarriage if you implant two so we don’t want to do that because we can’t be wasteful. We have to be smart about every decision we make here because he’s not here.”

Casey said she already completed her first egg retrieval and has one embryo. However, wants to wait until she has more before moving forward with implanting one.

Casey tracks her IVF journey on social media. While she’s receiving support from Dylan’s parents, many people are on the fence about it.

“The love of my life, my everything is gone and people hid behind a screen and say awful things. They don’t know me or Dylan or what type of relationship we shared. I have a huge support system like his entire family will be helping me.”

The sperm is frozen at a fertility clinic until Casey is ready to implant and become pregnant. She is on track to do her second egg retrieval and hopes to implant by the end of the year.

She started a GoFundMe account for $50,000 to help raise money to cover the costs of IVF treatments.

She said she’ll never heal, but having Dylan’s children will give her strength to go on, even on the most painful days.

