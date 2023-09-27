Florida Horseshoe Crab Watch officials ask for help documenting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re not too busy burying yourself in the sand at some of our North Central Florida beaches, keep an eye out for some unique crabs.

September and October are horseshoe crab mating months, which is the most convenient time to collect data and track populations for scientists.

Florida Horseshoe Crab Watch officials are asking if you see this crustacean on the beach, snap a picture or record the tag number and upload the info HERE.

They say don’t pick them up by their tail or remove their tag.

