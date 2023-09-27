Former Gator football coach Urban Meyer supports Billy Napier and the future of the program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The architect of the Swamp Kings is pulling for Billy Napier.

Urban Meyer was in town to speak at a weekly meeting of the Gainesville Quarterback Club. Meyer was a two-time national champion in the mid-2000s for the Gators. This is the second year that Meyer has returned to Gainesville, and he had some advice for Billy Napier in year 2. Last season, Napier went 1 and 3 away from Gainesville and lost their last two games against the Wildcats. The Gators have to toss this game away, the Utah game was a small blotch on the schedule Meyer knows the same feeling. And a reminder that while Napier is a coach, he is also human.

Meyer said, “I’m pulling for him, you know I commented on Fox that when he lost the game to Utah, I lived in this town, when you lose a game it’s awful. You know he is a human being with a family I was pulling for him so hard when he won that Tennessee game, it was like more relief and now he has to go up to Kentucky, but it never stops.”

The Gators look for their fourth straight win and snap the two-game losing streak versus Kentucky. Kickoff on Saturday at noon.

