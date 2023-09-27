Gainesville Health and Fitness celebrates 45 year anniversary with announcement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Health and Fitness officials announced an expansion to their main location Wednesday.

They announced the 11,000 square-foot expansion at their 45 year anniversary celebration at 10 a.m. at their main location on Newberry Road.

The two-story building, which will be connected to the main location by bridge, will contain a hot yoga studio, personal training area, stretching area, functional training area, and additional workout machines.

“When we began we were a very small facility. My first health club was 1500 square feet. When we finish this project, it’ll get this club up to 90,000 square feet in addition to our Tioga center and our woman’s only center.”

They expect to begin construction early 2024 and finish by 2025.

