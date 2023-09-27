Gainesville Health and Fitness celebrates 45 year anniversary with announcement

Gainesville Health and Fitness celebrates 45 year anniversary with announcement
Gainesville Health and Fitness celebrates 45 year anniversary with announcement(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Health and Fitness officials announced an expansion to their main location Wednesday.

They announced the 11,000 square-foot expansion at their 45 year anniversary celebration at 10 a.m. at their main location on Newberry Road.

The two-story building, which will be connected to the main location by bridge, will contain a hot yoga studio, personal training area, stretching area, functional training area, and additional workout machines.

“When we began we were a very small facility. My first health club was 1500 square feet. When we finish this project, it’ll get this club up to 90,000 square feet in addition to our Tioga center and our woman’s only center.”

Joe Cirulli, Owner of GHF

They expect to begin construction early 2024 and finish by 2025.

TRENDING STORY: Florida Horseshoe Crab Watch officials ask for help documenting

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours

Latest News

She started a GoFundMe account for $50,000 to help raise money to cover the costs of IVF...
Fiancée of former TV20 anchor Dylan Lyons to have IVF treatments to have his biological children
Mathew Temael arrested for the murder of Louis Stackhouse in Hawthorne
Grand jury indicts man for murder, arson committed in Hawthorne
Palatka Junior-Senior High School students gather at flag pole to pray for Baylee Holbrook
16-year-old hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Putnam County
The pair met at TV20 and was engaged before he was killed.
Fiancée of former TV20 anchor Dylan Lyons to have IVF treatments to have his biological children